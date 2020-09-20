What goes into selecting a Supreme Court Justice

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) - President Trump has promised to announce a Supreme Court nominee “soon.”

As for who the president picks, there aren’t any specific qualifications in the Constitution, only that they must be trained in the law.

Then, the president’s nomination heads to the Senate Judiciary Committee which is led by Senator Lindsey Graham. They start by holding a hearing on the nominee.

After the hearing, the nomination heads to the full Senate for debate before the final vote. It takes 51 votes for the next Justice to be sworn in.