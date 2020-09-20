Advertisement

What goes into selecting a Supreme Court Justice

The U.S. Supreme Court will be eschewing the use of its building from the time being.
The U.S. Supreme Court will be eschewing the use of its building from the time being.(Source: Gray Media Group)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 7:15 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) - President Trump has promised to announce a Supreme Court nominee “soon.”

As for who the president picks, there aren’t any specific qualifications in the Constitution, only that they must be trained in the law.

Then, the president’s nomination heads to the Senate Judiciary Committee which is led by Senator Lindsey Graham. They start by holding a hearing on the nominee.

After the hearing, the nomination heads to the full Senate for debate before the final vote. It takes 51 votes for the next Justice to be sworn in.

Latest News

News

Accident in Eaton County sends three to the hospital

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Jake Vigna
The crash remains under investigation.

News

Michigan remembers and honors the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Jace Harper
Michigan is remembering R.B.G.

News

Crews work to put out structure fire in Grand Ledge

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Crews work to put out fire.

National

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Supreme Court says Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died of metastatic pancreatic cancer at age 87.

Latest News

News

Big Ten reveals new 2020 football schedule, MSU to open at home vs. Rutgers

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Seth Wells
The Big Ten schedule for the 2020 football season has been released.

News

Police looking for suspects who broke into cars

Updated: 23 hours ago
Calhoun County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for four men who were seen breaking into a car early Saturday morning.

News

Michigan conjoined twins separated

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 7:00 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Doctors at the University of Michigan have separated 1-year-old conjoined twin sisters.

Sports

Waverly takes down Okemos 30-14 on the road

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 12:23 AM EDT
|
By Seth Wells
Warriors take down Chiefs on the road.

Sports

Mid-Michigan’s week 1 high school football scores

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 11:57 PM EDT
|
By Seth Wells and Kellan Buddy
High school football returns in Mid-Michigan!

News

Gov. Whitmer orders flags to be lowered to honor Ginsburg

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 9:59 PM EDT
|
By Gabrielle Reed
On Friday, Governor Whitmer ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex and upon all public buildings and grounds across the State of Michigan to be lowered to half-staff to honor Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.