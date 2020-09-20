Advertisement

Uncle John’s pumpkin patch opens early

Uncle John's Cider Mill is opening their pumpkin patch early by request.
Uncle John's Cider Mill is opening their pumpkin patch early by request.(Jace Harper)
By Jace Harper
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Uncle John’s is celebrating their Cider Yard Grand Opening in conjunction with the early opening of their pumpkin patch.

According to co-owner Dede Beck, Uncle John’s normally waits until the first weekend of October to set up their pumpkin patch area. However, this year they received requests to open early.

“People wanted out. They wanted to get back there,” said Beck. “I think it’s just refreshing, people are ready to decorate and embrace another season.”

Beck said Uncle John’s has also been a big draw for dog owners.

“Animals are an extension of our families. People really love their dogs. They bring them out and we really don’t have any issues," said Beck "We just ask people to keep them leashed. We really can’t have them in the buildings and, of course, clean up after them.”

One of the property’s largest attractions is the apple themed corn maze.

“People have been telling me it takes about 30-45 minutes to get through the corn maze. We just ask people stay on the path. What will happen is people will start cutting corners and suddenly there’s all of these other paths going on and it makes it not as fun for other people,” Beck explained.

Uncle John’s is open Wednesday through Monday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Carpenters wow public with medieval techniques at Notre Dame

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A team of carpenters used medieval techniques to raise up a three-ton oak truss Saturday in front of Notre Dame Cathedral.

News

What goes into selecting a Supreme Court Justice

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By CNN
President Trump has promised to announce a Supreme Court nominee “soon.”

News

Accident in Eaton County sends three to the hospital

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Jake Vigna
The crash remains under investigation.

News

Michigan remembers and honors the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Jace Harper
Michigan is remembering R.B.G.

Latest News

News

Crews work to put out structure fire in Grand Ledge

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 3:37 PM EDT
|
By WILX News 10
Crews work to put out fire.

National

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 3:20 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The Supreme Court says Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died of metastatic pancreatic cancer at age 87.

News

Big Ten reveals new 2020 football schedule, MSU to open at home vs. Rutgers

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 10:32 AM EDT
|
By Seth Wells
The Big Ten schedule for the 2020 football season has been released.

News

Police looking for suspects who broke into cars

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 8:19 AM EDT
Calhoun County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for four men who were seen breaking into a car early Saturday morning.

News

Michigan conjoined twins separated

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 7:00 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Doctors at the University of Michigan have separated 1-year-old conjoined twin sisters.

Sports

Waverly takes down Okemos 30-14 on the road

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 12:23 AM EDT
|
By Seth Wells
Warriors take down Chiefs on the road.