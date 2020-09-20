Uncle John’s pumpkin patch opens early

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Uncle John’s is celebrating their Cider Yard Grand Opening in conjunction with the early opening of their pumpkin patch.

According to co-owner Dede Beck, Uncle John’s normally waits until the first weekend of October to set up their pumpkin patch area. However, this year they received requests to open early.

“People wanted out. They wanted to get back there,” said Beck. “I think it’s just refreshing, people are ready to decorate and embrace another season.”

Beck said Uncle John’s has also been a big draw for dog owners.

“Animals are an extension of our families. People really love their dogs. They bring them out and we really don’t have any issues," said Beck "We just ask people to keep them leashed. We really can’t have them in the buildings and, of course, clean up after them.”

One of the property’s largest attractions is the apple themed corn maze.

“People have been telling me it takes about 30-45 minutes to get through the corn maze. We just ask people stay on the path. What will happen is people will start cutting corners and suddenly there’s all of these other paths going on and it makes it not as fun for other people,” Beck explained.

Uncle John’s is open Wednesday through Monday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.