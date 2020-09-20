Springport Public Schools make the move to virtual learning after COVID-19 outbreak among students

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Springport Public Schools students will have to go back to online learning for the next two weeks.

In a Facebook post, the school district announced they have confirmed cases of COVID-19 among students. This temporary measure will start Monday, September 21 and last through at least Friday, October 2 according to the district.

At this time, all athletic events will be postponed.

During this time, buses will not be picking up students, but they will, however, deliver meals around 1 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays to the same locations they did all summer: Pope UM Church, N. Parma Church, Clarence Township Hall, Grace Freewill Baptist Church in Albion, and across from the Fire Barn on Clinton St. in Albion.

Information on how and when materials can be picked up for the online learning period can be found on the district’s website and social media.

