Advertisement

Springport Public Schools make the move to virtual learning after COVID-19 outbreak among students

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(AP)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Springport Public Schools students will have to go back to online learning for the next two weeks.

In a Facebook post, the school district announced they have confirmed cases of COVID-19 among students. This temporary measure will start Monday, September 21 and last through at least Friday, October 2 according to the district.

At this time, all athletic events will be postponed.

During this time, buses will not be picking up students, but they will, however, deliver meals around 1 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays to the same locations they did all summer: Pope UM Church, N. Parma Church, Clarence Township Hall, Grace Freewill Baptist Church in Albion, and across from the Fire Barn on Clinton St. in Albion.

Information on how and when materials can be picked up for the online learning period can be found on the district’s website and social media.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Uncle John’s pumpkin patch opens early

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jace Harper
Uncle John's Cider Mill is celebrating their Cider Yard Grand and Pumpkin Patch Grand Openings.

News

Carpenters wow public with medieval techniques at Notre Dame

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A team of carpenters used medieval techniques to raise up a three-ton oak truss Saturday in front of Notre Dame Cathedral.

News

What goes into selecting a Supreme Court Justice

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By CNN
President Trump has promised to announce a Supreme Court nominee “soon.”

News

Accident in Eaton County sends three to the hospital

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Jake Vigna
The crash remains under investigation.

Latest News

News

Michigan remembers and honors the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 5:38 PM EDT
|
By Jace Harper
Michigan is remembering R.B.G.

News

Crews work to put out structure fire in Grand Ledge

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 3:37 PM EDT
|
By WILX News 10
Crews work to put out fire.

National

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 3:20 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The Supreme Court says Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died of metastatic pancreatic cancer at age 87.

News

Big Ten reveals new 2020 football schedule, MSU to open at home vs. Rutgers

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 10:32 AM EDT
|
By Seth Wells
The Big Ten schedule for the 2020 football season has been released.

News

Police looking for suspects who broke into cars

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 8:19 AM EDT
Calhoun County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for four men who were seen breaking into a car early Saturday morning.

News

Michigan conjoined twins separated

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 7:00 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Doctors at the University of Michigan have separated 1-year-old conjoined twin sisters.