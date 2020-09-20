Advertisement

Cops in a Tesla? Michigan city goes electric for detectives

(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLLAND, Mich. (AP) - A police department in western Michigan will be solving crimes with a Tesla.

Detectives at the Holland Department of Public Safety will be driving a $49,000 Tesla Model 3 after the city compared it to the Nissan Leaf and the Chevrolet Bolt, which both cost much less.

The cost of the Tesla includes a long-lasting battery pack, enabling the car to travel about 300 miles on a full charge, the Holland Sentinel reported.

The car will mostly be used to drive to crime scenes or conduct interviews, city finance director Tim Vagle said.

He said test drives, warranty and resale value put the Model 3 ahead of other electric car options.

“Yes, there’s a higher front end cost on this, but the fuel savings alone is generally pretty significant,” Mayor Nathan Bocks said.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Uncle John’s pumpkin patch opens early

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Jace Harper
Uncle John's Cider Mill is celebrating their Cider Yard Grand and Pumpkin Patch Grand Openings.

News

Carpenters wow public with medieval techniques at Notre Dame

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A team of carpenters used medieval techniques to raise up a three-ton oak truss Saturday in front of Notre Dame Cathedral.

News

What goes into selecting a Supreme Court Justice

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By CNN
President Trump has promised to announce a Supreme Court nominee “soon.”

News

Accident in Eaton County sends three to the hospital

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Jake Vigna
The crash remains under investigation.

Latest News

News

Michigan remembers and honors the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Jace Harper
Michigan is remembering R.B.G.

Ap

Detroit to install 4,500 speed bumps in neighborhoods

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Detroit to install 4,500 speed bumps in neighborhoods

Ap

Northern Michigan’s budding hops industry on the rise again

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 3:37 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
During the early months of the global pandemic, Michigan hops sales dipped 30% to 50% as operations across the craft beer industry shut down and brewers had to turn to product in storage.

News

Crews work to put out structure fire in Grand Ledge

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 3:37 PM EDT
|
By WILX News 10
Crews work to put out fire.

Ap

No BLM street mural in St. Joseph; students unhappy

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 3:21 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Commissioners in St. Joseph said they’re willing to work with students on other ways to promote the message.

National

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 3:20 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The Supreme Court says Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died of metastatic pancreatic cancer at age 87.