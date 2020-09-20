Accident in Eaton County sends three to the hospital

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Eaton County police are investigating an accident that sent three people to the hospital after an accident on M-50 near Durfee Road.

According to Eaton County Deputies, the accident involved three vehicles, one of the victims was pinned in a vehicle and had to be removed.

The accident closed M-50 for several hours.

Of the three that were sent to the hospital, one was in critical condition. They were transported to a Lansing area hospital.

Three others involved in the accident were treated on their own.

Police say drugs and alcohol are not initially believed to be involved.

