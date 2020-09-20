Advertisement

Accident in Eaton County sends three to the hospital

(AP)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 8:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Eaton County police are investigating an accident that sent three people to the hospital after an accident on M-50 near Durfee Road.

According to Eaton County Deputies, the accident involved three vehicles, one of the victims was pinned in a vehicle and had to be removed.

The accident closed M-50 for several hours.

Of the three that were sent to the hospital, one was in critical condition. They were transported to a Lansing area hospital.

Three others involved in the accident were treated on their own.

Police say drugs and alcohol are not initially believed to be involved.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

