Waverly takes down Okemos 30-14 on the road

By Seth Wells
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 12:23 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Waverly Warriors kicked off their 2020 season with a 30-14 road win over Okemos Friday night with a great defensive performance.

The Warriors have not notched a winning season since 2012 but are off to a good start this year.

Okemos finished with just one win last year but returned some talent in hopes of getting back on track in 2020.

The Chiefs fall to (0-1) and will face St. Joseph in week 2.

The Warriors improve to (1-0) and will face Holt in week 2. It will be Holt’s first game of the season.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

