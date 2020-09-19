Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire retires after two plus seasons

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Ron Gardenhire era for the Detroit Tigers has come to an end. In the middle of a season that Major League Baseball has had to adjust to due to the coronavirus pandemic, the longtime manager has decided to hang up his hat with his final team being the rebuilding Detroit Tigers.

Gardenhire was known for his player development, and enjoyed stints with the Minnesota Twins from 2002-2014 where he won AL Manager of the Year in 2010, a stop in Pittsburgh as a bench coach, and finally with Detroit as their manager.

Gardenhire was brought on in 2018 to develop a struggling Detroit team packing many young players. During this season it appears the young players have started to develop into future every day players for the Tigers.

Over his career, Gardenhire posted a 1,200 and 1,280 record over the span of 16 years as a manager.

No doubt Gardenhire will be missed by players and the fans alike after his surprising retirement.

