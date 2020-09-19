Advertisement

State reports over 90,000 have recovered from COVID-19

(WLUC/MGN)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The novel coronavirus continues to spread throughout Michigan. On Saturday, September 19, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 483 new cases of COVID-19 in Michigan with 15 new deaths linked to the virus.

State totals are continuing to climb, with the state of Michigan now at 115,870 cases and 6,653 deaths.

Ingham County is reporting 3,085 cases and 45 deaths.

Jackson County reported 956 cases and 42 deaths.

Clinton County reports 540 cases and 13 deaths.

Eaton County reporting 541 cases and 10 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 460 cases and 30 deaths.

However, according to the MDHHS, over 90,000 Michigan residents have recovered from COVID-19, with 90,216 recoveries. This number is an increase of a little less than 5,000 from last week.

This statistic is updated weekly.

A reminder, there will be no report of new COVID-19 cases Sunday from the MDHHS. This is due to low testing and low a low amount of staff according to the MDHHS. That number is instead reported on Mondays.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

CDC drops controversial testing advice that caused backlash

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 4:02 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention essentially returned to its previous testing guidance, getting rid of language posted last month that said people who didn’t feel sick didn’t need to get tested.

Coronavirus

COVID measures could keep flu in check this year

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 1:09 PM EDT
|
By CNN staff
The same measures we've been using to slow the spread of COVID-19 – like mask wearing, social distancing and hand washing – can also help stop the spread of flu.

Coronavirus

Push is underway to test COVID-19 vaccines in diverse groups

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 12:38 PM EDT
|
By LAURAN NEERGAARD and FEDERICA NARANCIO
Many thousands of volunteers from minority groups are needed for huge clinical trials underway or about to begin.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus efforts may slow flu

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 12:00 PM EDT
|
The threat of flu season may be lowered this year because of all the efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19, according to a new report. But, officials are urging people not to become complacent.

Latest News

National

Canada extends U.S. border restrictions to Oct. 21

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 11:49 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Americans who are returning to the U.S. and Canadians who are returning to Canada are also exempted from the border closure.

National

Drug shows promise in 1st largely minority COVID-19 study

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 11:44 AM EDT
|
By MARILYNN MARCHIONE
Switzerland-based Roche reported the results for tocilizumab, sold now as Actemra and RoActemra for treating rheumatoid arthritis and some other diseases.

Coronavirus

Working parents juggle work, remote learning

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 11:39 AM EDT
|
About 25 million American parents are juggling work and remote learning for their kids.

National Politics

Barr's comments on COVID lockdowns draw criticism

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 8:06 AM EDT
|
Attorney General William Barr drew fire for his comments comparing coronavirus lockdowns to slavery.

National

Trump insists ‘Democrats have no clue when it comes to law and order’

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 8:56 PM EDT
|
Trump insists ‘Democrats have no clue when it comes to law and order’

National

Trump defends COVID-19 response: ‘What I said was exactly perfect’

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 8:50 PM EDT
|
Trump defends COVID-19 response: ‘What I said was exactly perfect’