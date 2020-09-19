State reports over 90,000 have recovered from COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The novel coronavirus continues to spread throughout Michigan. On Saturday, September 19, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 483 new cases of COVID-19 in Michigan with 15 new deaths linked to the virus.

State totals are continuing to climb, with the state of Michigan now at 115,870 cases and 6,653 deaths.

Ingham County is reporting 3,085 cases and 45 deaths.

Jackson County reported 956 cases and 42 deaths.

Clinton County reports 540 cases and 13 deaths.

Eaton County reporting 541 cases and 10 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 460 cases and 30 deaths.

However, according to the MDHHS, over 90,000 Michigan residents have recovered from COVID-19, with 90,216 recoveries. This number is an increase of a little less than 5,000 from last week.

This statistic is updated weekly.

A reminder, there will be no report of new COVID-19 cases Sunday from the MDHHS. This is due to low testing and low a low amount of staff according to the MDHHS. That number is instead reported on Mondays.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.