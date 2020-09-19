Speaker Pelosi orders Capitol flags at half-staff to honor Ginsburg
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 9:32 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Friday, Speaker Nancy Pelosi ordered flags at the U.S. Capitol to be flown at half-staff following the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi said this on Twitter:
The flags will remain at half-staff as part of tradition and will remain until Ginsburg is buried.
Ginsburg died at the age of 87 following a long-standing battle with metastatic pancreatic cancer.
