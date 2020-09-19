Speaker Pelosi orders Capitol flags at half-staff to honor Ginsburg

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Friday, Speaker Nancy Pelosi ordered flags at the U.S. Capitol to be flown at half-staff following the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi said this on Twitter:

Tonight, the flags are flying at half staff over the Capitol to honor the patriotism of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Every woman and girl, and therefore every family, in America has benefitted from her brilliance. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) September 19, 2020

The flags will remain at half-staff as part of tradition and will remain until Ginsburg is buried.

Ginsburg died at the age of 87 following a long-standing battle with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

