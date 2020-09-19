Advertisement

Police looking for suspects who broke into cars

Calhoun County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for four men who were seen breaking into a car early Saturday morning.
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 8:19 AM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Calhoun County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for four men who were seen breaking into a car early Saturday morning.

A homeowner near Sunset Boulevard and Capital Avenue NE in Pennfield Township found the men ransacking a vehicle around 4 a.m. The suspects ran away when the resident’s dog began barking.

Deputies found another vehicle that had been broken into on East Sunset Boulevard. 

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information or video from these neighborhoods to contact them at 269-781-0880.

