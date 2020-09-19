Police looking for suspects who broke into cars

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Calhoun County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for four men who were seen breaking into a car early Saturday morning.

A homeowner near Sunset Boulevard and Capital Avenue NE in Pennfield Township found the men ransacking a vehicle around 4 a.m. The suspects ran away when the resident’s dog began barking.

Deputies found another vehicle that had been broken into on East Sunset Boulevard.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information or video from these neighborhoods to contact them at 269-781-0880.

