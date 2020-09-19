Mid-Michigan’s week 1 high school football scores

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Week 1 of the high school football season is officially in the books. A lot of great games were scattered around the Mid-Michigan area. Below is a list of all the scores from Mid-Michigan.

Friday, September 18

11-man football

Game of the Week - DeWitt 37, Portland 3 Highlights

Grand Ledge 34, Saint Johns 17 - Highlights

Pewamo-Westphalia 56, Laingsburg 0 - Highlights

Lansing Catholic 43, Eaton Rapids 0 - Highlights

Mason 34, Haslett 26 - Highlights

Waverly 30, Okemos 14 - Highlights

Charlotte 34, Ionia 10

Williamston 22, Fowlerville 6

Homer 13, Quincy 6

Springport 32, Concord 12

Jonesville 32, Bronson 0

Napoleon 15, East Jackson 14

Grass Lake 41, Livonia Clarenceville 24

Addison 52, Manchester 0

Dansville 33, Bath 12

Fowler 40, Potterville 6

Saranac 35, Fulton 6

Olivet 47, Leslie 13

Lake Odessa Lakewood 27, Perry 0

Stockbridge 47, Comstock 21

Montrose 43, Ovid-Elsie 21

Ypsilanti Lincoln 42, Adrian 19

Chelsea 35, Dexter 12

Jackson 44, Tecumseh 20

Monroe 26, Pinckney 20

Parma Western 42, Hastings 20

Coldwater 50, Jackson Northwest 21

Jackson Lumen Christi 28, Marshall 27

8-man football

Morrice 52, Bloomingdale 6

Note: East Lansing’s week 1 game at Portage Central was canceled due to a member of the Portage Central coaching staff testing positive for COVID-19. The Union City/Reading game was postponed until Saturday.

