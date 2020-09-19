Mid-Michigan’s week 1 high school football scores
Scores and highlights from around Mid-Michigan for week 1 air on the News 10 Sports Blitz each Friday at 11 pm.
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Week 1 of the high school football season is officially in the books. A lot of great games were scattered around the Mid-Michigan area. Below is a list of all the scores from Mid-Michigan.
Friday, September 18
11-man football
Game of the Week - DeWitt 37, Portland 3 Highlights
Grand Ledge 34, Saint Johns 17 - Highlights
Pewamo-Westphalia 56, Laingsburg 0 - Highlights
Lansing Catholic 43, Eaton Rapids 0 - Highlights
Mason 34, Haslett 26 - Highlights
Waverly 30, Okemos 14 - Highlights
Charlotte 34, Ionia 10
Williamston 22, Fowlerville 6
Homer 13, Quincy 6
Springport 32, Concord 12
Jonesville 32, Bronson 0
Napoleon 15, East Jackson 14
Grass Lake 41, Livonia Clarenceville 24
Addison 52, Manchester 0
Dansville 33, Bath 12
Fowler 40, Potterville 6
Saranac 35, Fulton 6
Olivet 47, Leslie 13
Lake Odessa Lakewood 27, Perry 0
Stockbridge 47, Comstock 21
Montrose 43, Ovid-Elsie 21
Ypsilanti Lincoln 42, Adrian 19
Chelsea 35, Dexter 12
Jackson 44, Tecumseh 20
Monroe 26, Pinckney 20
Parma Western 42, Hastings 20
Coldwater 50, Jackson Northwest 21
Jackson Lumen Christi 28, Marshall 27
8-man football
Morrice 52, Bloomingdale 6
Note: East Lansing’s week 1 game at Portage Central was canceled due to a member of the Portage Central coaching staff testing positive for COVID-19. The Union City/Reading game was postponed until Saturday.
