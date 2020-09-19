Michigan remembers and honors the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Balloons shaped in the letters of R-B-G were hung on the steps of the Hall of Justice in downtown Lansing on Saturday.

The letters are in honor of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who passed away at the age of 87, after a battle with metastatic pancreas cancer.

Michigan’s Attorney General, Dana Nessel is using the weekend to remember the icon.

“Ruth Bader Ginsburg, she was a hero to so many people,” said Nessel.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer released a statement saying, “I am truly heartbroken at the news of Justice Ginsburg’s passing. Her intellect, her razor sharp wit, and her lifetime of service to our nation made her an inspiration to millions of Americans.”

“Ruth Bader Ginsburg spent her career, spent her lifetime arguing cases on behalf of women’s rights and deciding those cases and but for her legacy, for her body of work, people like me would have never been able to have achieve the offices that we’re in right now,” added Nessel.

On Friday, Governor Whitmer ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex and upon all public buildings and grounds across the State of Michigan to be lowered to half-staff to honor Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

