Mason tops Haslett 34-26 in season opener

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Mason Bulldogs have not lost a regular season game since October of 2018. Yes, the Bulldogs are on a bit of a tear as of late but they did get tested by the Haslett Vikings who are much improved from a (2-7) season in 2019.

For Mason, Alex Charlot was the story with multiple touchdown runs including two in the first quarter.

Haslett answered the pair of early touchdowns with a long 67 yard strike from Xander Thelen to Deven Nash but they couldn’t quite keep up with the Bulldogs.

Haslett falls to (0-1) and will face Fowlerville in week 2.

Mason improves to (1-0) and will face Eaton Rapids in week 2.

