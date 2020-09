LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Catholic Cougars shut out the Eaton Rapids Greyhounds 43-0.

A bright note for the Greyhounds was when Senior Lineman Preston Starks laid some big hits on the Cougars' running backs.

The Cougars take on Ionia next week, while the Greyhounds face Mason.

