Gov. Whitmer provides statement following Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg’s death

(WLUC)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 8:59 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Whitmer provided a statement after the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The statement was sent to News 10 directly from her press office. It read as the following:

“I am truly heartbroken at the news of Justice Ginsburg’s passing. Her intellect, her razor sharp wit, and her lifetime of service to our nation made her an inspiration to millions of Americans. I know there are a lot of women who are feeling worried right now about what this means for the future of our country. One thing I learned watching Justice Ginsburg’s fearless battles with cancer and injustice is that you never give up, and you never stop fighting for the values we hold dear as Americans. The best way to honor Justice Ginsburg’s memory is by making our voices heard at the ballot box this November. Register to vote, request an absentee ballot, and return it quickly. Let us turn our grief into action, let us choose hope over fear, and let us find the strength to build a stronger America for everyone.”

