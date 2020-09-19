Gov. Whitmer orders flags to be lowered to honor Ginsburg

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Friday, Governor Whitmer ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex and upon all public buildings and grounds across the State of Michigan to be lowered to half-staff to honor Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

In a previously released statement, Gov. Whitmer praised Justice Ginsburg for “her intellect, her razor sharp wit, and her lifetime of service to our nation made her an inspiration to millions of Americans.”

Ruth Bader Ginsburg was born in Brooklyn, New York on March 15, 1933. She graduated from Cornell University before attending both Harvard Law School and Columbia Law School. She then completed her law degree.

Ginsburg pioneered women’s rights working with the American Civil Liberties Union as founding counsel of the Women’s Rights Project. Her work with the ACLU led to the first U.S. Supreme Court decision in which a gender-based statute was struck down based on equal protection grounds.

In 1980, President Jimmy Carter appointed Ginsburg to the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia.

In 1993, Ginsburg was appointed by President Bill Clinton. She became the second woman to serve on the Supreme Court. While on the Supreme Court, Ginsburg was known for her active role in oral arguments.

Justice Ginsburg passed away on Friday at the age of 87 years old after battling metastatic pancreatic cancer.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.