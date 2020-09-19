Advertisement

Dewitt Panthers exact revenge over Portland

After a 10-3 start, the Panthers scored 27 unanswered in the second half.
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 11:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DEWITT, Mich. (WILX) - A 2019 loss to the Portland Raiders was still fresh in the minds of the Dewitt Panthers.

After a slow first half, the second half told a much different story.

“We just thought to ourselves that’s not how we play, that’s now how we want to play, that’s not how we want this game to end up, so we flipped a switch and just kept rolling,” said Senior WR Lucas Bresser.

They rolled to 27 unanswered points and a nice taste of revenge against a solid Portland team who topped them last year.

“They got us good last year, real good program, good team," said Bresser. "That sucked, it sat with us all year, and it was just a dogfight.”

Coach Rob Zimmerman says they had the perfect guys to do it.

“No question, having the kids back and having the leadership certainly is a big plus for us, everyone’s dealing with a lot of adversity, and when you have a lot of experience it certainly makes things easier," he said.

And it’s a lot of momentum for the Panthers they’ll hope to take that into next week when they take on Grand Ledge.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

