Crews work to put out structure fire in Grand Ledge
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - Crews are working to put out a fire at building in Grand Ledge.
The fire started Saturday afternoon just after 2 p.m. at Hartel (M100) between McMillian and Orchard.
The Delta Township Fire Department is on scene.
News 10 has crew working to find out more information.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 10 for updates.
