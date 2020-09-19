Advertisement

Crews work to put out structure fire in Grand Ledge

Structure fire in Grand Ledge
Structure fire in Grand Ledge(Viewer From Grand Ledge)
By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - Crews are working to put out a fire at building in Grand Ledge.

The fire started Saturday afternoon just after 2 p.m. at Hartel (M100) between McMillian and Orchard.

The Delta Township Fire Department is on scene.

News 10 has crew working to find out more information.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 10 for updates.

