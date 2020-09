LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Grand Ledge Comets started their season off on the right foot with a 34-17 win over St. Johns.

The Comets take on Dewitt, who won their season opener over Portland, next week.

The Redwings face Williamston, who topped Fowlerville 22-6.

