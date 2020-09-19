Big Ten reveals new 2020 football schedule, MSU to open at home vs. Rutgers
MSU will play at Michigan on Oct. 31
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The Big Ten revealed the new schedule for their 2020 season on Saturday on Fox’s ‘Big Noon Kickoff’ show. Michigan State opens at home versus Rutgers on Oct. 24, Michigan opens on the road at Minnesota on the same day. Michigan State will play at Michigan on Halloween. ESPN is reporting the Big Ten Championship game will be played at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN on Dec. 19th.
Here are the full new schedules for Michigan State and Michigan.
Michigan State’s 2020 football schedule
- Oct. 24 - Vs. Rutgers
- Oct. 31 - @ Michigan
- Nov. 7 - @ Iowa
- Nov. 14 - Vs. Indiana
- Nov. 21 - @ Maryland
- Nov. 28 - Vs. Northwestern
- Dec. 5 - Vs. Ohio State
- Dec. 12 - @ Penn State
Michigan’s 2020 football schedule
- Oct. 24 @ Minnesota
- Oct. 31 - Vs. Michigan State
- Nov. 7 - @ Indiana
- Nov. 14 - Vs. Wisconsin
- Nov. 21 - @ Rutgers
- Nov. 28 - Vs. Penn St.
- Dec. 5 - Vs. Maryland
- Dec. 12 - @ Ohio State
Each team will play a week 9 game against an opponent from the other division. Those sites, outside of the Big Ten Championship game in Indianapolis, have yet to be announced.
This story is being updated as the Big Ten’s Schedule is revealed.
Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.