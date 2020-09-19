Advertisement

Big Ten reveals new 2020 football schedule, MSU to open at home vs. Rutgers

MSU will play at Michigan on Oct. 31
Mel Tucker, Michigan State's new football coach, speaks during a news conference Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
By Seth Wells
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The Big Ten revealed the new schedule for their 2020 season on Saturday on Fox’s ‘Big Noon Kickoff’ show. Michigan State opens at home versus Rutgers on Oct. 24, Michigan opens on the road at Minnesota on the same day. Michigan State will play at Michigan on Halloween. ESPN is reporting the Big Ten Championship game will be played at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN on Dec. 19th.

Here are the full new schedules for Michigan State and Michigan.

Michigan State’s 2020 football schedule

  • Oct. 24 - Vs. Rutgers
  • Oct. 31 - @ Michigan
  • Nov. 7 - @ Iowa
  • Nov. 14 - Vs. Indiana
  • Nov. 21 - @ Maryland
  • Nov. 28 - Vs. Northwestern
  • Dec. 5 - Vs. Ohio State
  • Dec. 12 - @ Penn State

Michigan’s 2020 football schedule

  • Oct. 24 @ Minnesota
  • Oct. 31 - Vs. Michigan State
  • Nov. 7 - @ Indiana
  • Nov. 14 - Vs. Wisconsin
  • Nov. 21 - @ Rutgers
  • Nov. 28 - Vs. Penn St.
  • Dec. 5 - Vs. Maryland
  • Dec. 12 - @ Ohio State

Each team will play a week 9 game against an opponent from the other division. Those sites, outside of the Big Ten Championship game in Indianapolis, have yet to be announced.

This story is being updated as the Big Ten’s Schedule is revealed.

