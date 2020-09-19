Big Ten reveals new 2020 football schedule, MSU to open at home vs. Rutgers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The Big Ten revealed the new schedule for their 2020 season on Saturday on Fox’s ‘Big Noon Kickoff’ show. Michigan State opens at home versus Rutgers on Oct. 24, Michigan opens on the road at Minnesota on the same day. Michigan State will play at Michigan on Halloween. ESPN is reporting the Big Ten Championship game will be played at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN on Dec. 19th.

Here are the full new schedules for Michigan State and Michigan.

Michigan State’s 2020 football schedule

Oct. 24 - Vs. Rutgers

Oct. 31 - @ Michigan

Nov. 7 - @ Iowa

Nov. 14 - Vs. Indiana

Nov. 21 - @ Maryland

Nov. 28 - Vs. Northwestern

Dec. 5 - Vs. Ohio State

Dec. 12 - @ Penn State

Michigan’s 2020 football schedule

Oct. 24 @ Minnesota

Oct. 31 - Vs. Michigan State

Nov. 7 - @ Indiana

Nov. 14 - Vs. Wisconsin

Nov. 21 - @ Rutgers

Nov. 28 - Vs. Penn St.

Dec. 5 - Vs. Maryland

Dec. 12 - @ Ohio State

Each team will play a week 9 game against an opponent from the other division. Those sites, outside of the Big Ten Championship game in Indianapolis, have yet to be announced.

This story is being updated as the Big Ten’s Schedule is revealed.

