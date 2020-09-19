Advertisement

Armed robbery happened at Family Dollar on South Pennsylvania

The suspect is not yet in custody.
The suspect is not yet in custody.(WILX)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 8:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Officials were called to the scene at around 5:38 p.m. due to an armed robbery that happened at Family Dollar on South Pennsylvania.

The suspect showed a gun and took about $500 dollars from the store. He is described as a black male who is wearing a blue hat, gray hoodie, lighter gray-colored pants, and a surgical mask.

The suspect is currently not in custody.

Lansing Police Department and one Meridian Township policeman were physically on the scene. The Meridian Township policeman had a canine.

WILX will keep you updated as we find out more information.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Speaker Pelosi orders Capitol flags at half-staff to honor Ginsburg

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
On Friday, speaker Nancy Pelosi ordered flags at the U.S. Capitol to be flown at half-staff following the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

News

Gov. Whitmer provides statement following Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg’s death

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
The statement was sent to News 10 directly from her press office.

News

DJ Jazzy Jeff talks ‘Fresh Prince’ reunion, mansion rental

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
DJ Jazzy Jeff knew “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” made a mark in television history after filming six seasons during the mid-'90s, but he thought the show’s popularity would eventually fizzle out at some point.

News

Jackson County schools taking precautions for two health concerns at football games

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Cody Butler
Only two fans per player are allowed at high school sporting events in Michigan this fall to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Latest News

News

Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum says to not flush ballots away

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
On Friday, Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum provided the following statement on felonious activity that was reported to her in Mason, Michigan.

News

Suspect arraigned in Delta Township shooting

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Bond was set at $1 million.

News

BWL to close E. South Street for emergency boiler infrastructure project

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
The work is expected to be complete by Jan. 2021.

News

Lansing 5:01 hosts Garden Jam summer concert

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Christiana Ford
A Lansing non-profit is putting on a free four-day concert.

News

Judge: Michigan must count absentee ballots that arrive late

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
A judge on Friday cleared the way for more absentee ballots to be counted in Michigan, saying envelopes postmarked by the eve of the Nov. 3 election are eligible, even if they show up days later.

News

Health officials confirm 695 new coronavirus cases

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
As of September 18, Michigan health officials have reported 695 new confirmed cases of coronavirus with 6 deaths.