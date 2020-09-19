Armed robbery happened at Family Dollar on South Pennsylvania
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 8:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Officials were called to the scene at around 5:38 p.m. due to an armed robbery that happened at Family Dollar on South Pennsylvania.
The suspect showed a gun and took about $500 dollars from the store. He is described as a black male who is wearing a blue hat, gray hoodie, lighter gray-colored pants, and a surgical mask.
The suspect is currently not in custody.
Lansing Police Department and one Meridian Township policeman were physically on the scene. The Meridian Township policeman had a canine.
WILX will keep you updated as we find out more information.
