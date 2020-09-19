Advertisement

2 people killed after plane crashes in western Michigan

(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - A small plane crashed Saturday shortly after takeoff in western Michigan, killing two people aboard, authorities said.

The Ottawa County sheriff’s office responded around 6:30 a.m. to an area near Ottawa Executive Airport in Zeeland Township.

The victims were identified as Dale DeWeese, 61, and Joyce DeWeese, 59, of Zeeland. They were flying a 2006 Byerley RV9A, authorities said.

Local authorities and the Federal Aviation Administration were investigating.

