Walk to End Alzheimer’s goes virtual; How you can join

Walk to End Alzheimer’s logo(WSAW)
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Jackson-area residents are lacing up their shoes Friday for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

And even though it’s virtual this year, it’s still meaningful for many.

“I’m ready, I got my mask on, I got my flag, I am ready to walk,” said Julie Duesing, a long-time volunteer for the Alzheimer’s Association chapter in Michigan.

“This is my 14th walk to end Alzheimer’s.”

But Fridays walk will be different for Julie.

“This year, I will walk in memory of my mother,” said Julie. She fought the disease for about 8 to 10 years."

Julie lost her mother to Alzheimer’s just last year.

“So it’s all very fresh and very real and dreadful, it’s a dreadful disease.”

That’s why Julie was determined to keep the Jackson walk to Alzheimer’s this year, despite the impacts from the pandemic.

“The unfortunate thing is is that the disease doesn’t take a break because we have a pandemic the disease is still with us.”

Julie and her team 'All for Alz is using Friday to walk with masks and while social distancing, to not only raise funds but also awareness for resources.

“It’s kind of a twofold reason that I am involved, to help other families through the difficulties that I experienced as a care giver for my mother, at the same time looking for a cure,” explained Julie.

Although those participating can walk wherever, there are some fun new virtual features that makes your experience interactive.

By using the app, you can check out the "Walk Mainstage'' to track your steps and distance, follow a virtual Walk path, and manage your Facebook fundraisers.

There is even an audio track is available to encourage you along the way.

“It’s really important that we are out there doing our best to fundraise and continue to help support the person with the disease but even more...those caregiving families,” said Julie. “They need help.”

In Michigan alone, there are more than 190,000 living with the disease and 518,000 caregivers.

In addition Friday’s Jackson’s walk, there are 24 additional walks taking place throughout the state now through mid-October.

It’s not too late to sign up and form team.

Click here for more information.
