Suspect arraigned in Delta Township shooting

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The suspect in the Sunday shooting that left one man dead in Delta Township has been arraigned.

At approximately 9:24 p.m. Sunday Night, Eaton County Deputies assigned to Delta Township were dispatched to a man with a gun/possible shooting at the Red Roof Inn on W. Saginaw Highway. When deputies arrived they quickly located 33-year-old Paris Wells with a gunshot wound on the north side of the building.

Wells was transported to Sparrow Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A suspect, 37-year-old Lansing resident Romaldo Rodriguez, Jr., was taken into custody shortly thereafter.

Friday, Rodriguez was arraigned and charged with 2nd Degree Murder. Bond was set at $1 million.

Eaton County Sheriff Tom Reich said in a release that he was very pleased with the response of the deputies to the scene, as well as the excellent work by detectives assigned to the case.

