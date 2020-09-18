Advertisement

Suspect arraigned in Delta Township shooting

(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The suspect in the Sunday shooting that left one man dead in Delta Township has been arraigned.

At approximately 9:24 p.m. Sunday Night, Eaton County Deputies assigned to Delta Township were dispatched to a man with a gun/possible shooting at the Red Roof Inn on W. Saginaw Highway. When deputies arrived they quickly located 33-year-old Paris Wells with a gunshot wound on the north side of the building.

Wells was transported to Sparrow Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A suspect, 37-year-old Lansing resident Romaldo Rodriguez, Jr., was taken into custody shortly thereafter.

Friday, Rodriguez was arraigned and charged with 2nd Degree Murder. Bond was set at $1 million.

Eaton County Sheriff Tom Reich said in a release that he was very pleased with the response of the deputies to the scene, as well as the excellent work by detectives assigned to the case.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum says to not flush ballots away

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
On Friday, Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum provided the following statement on felonious activity that was reported to her in Mason, Michigan

News

BWL to close E. South Street for emergency boiler infrastructure project

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
The work is expected to be complete by Jan. 2021.

News

Lansing 5:01 hosts Garden Jam summer concert

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Christiana Ford
A Lansing non-profit is putting on a free four-day concert.

News

Judge: Michigan must count absentee ballots that arrive late

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
A judge on Friday cleared the way for more absentee ballots to be counted in Michigan, saying envelopes postmarked by the eve of the Nov. 3 election are eligible, even if they show up days later.

Latest News

News

Health officials confirm 695 new coronavirus cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
As of September 18, Michigan health officials have reported 695 new confirmed cases of coronavirus with 6 deaths.

News

President Trump says COVID-19 vaccine will be ready by year’s end

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
He added that he believes at least 100 million vaccine doses will be ready before the end of the year.

News

Walk to End Alzheimer’s goes virtual; How you can join

Updated: 2 hours ago
Walk to end Alzheimer's goes virtual in a pandemic.

News

East Lansing football game cancelled after a Portage Central coach tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
East Lansing High School is a team many fans are eager to see on the field, with two of their players are already committed to play college football.

News

Drop boxes installed in Lansing to help collect ballots

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Around Lansing, voters will have more options than many for dropping off ballots.

News

Michigan’s Health insurers agree to free COVID-19 testing, treatment through 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
“Ensuring access to appropriate testing and medical treatment without financial concern is an important part of fighting this virus.”