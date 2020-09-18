Advertisement

President Trump says COVID-19 vaccine will be ready by year’s end

(CNN, Pool)
By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON D.C. (WILX) - Friday President Donald Trump said that the U.S. will manufacture enough coronavirus vaccine doses for every American by April. He added that he believes at least 100 million vaccine doses will be ready before the end of the year.

“Hundreds of millions of doses will be available every month and we expect to have enough vaccines for every American by April and again I’ll say even at that later stage, the delivery will go as fast as it comes,” Trump said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said earlier in the week that the U.S. would not start vaccinating people until November at the earliest, and that even that would be limited. Earliest estimates from the CDC for a widely available vaccine are for the summer or early fall of next year.

Trump said, “We are again very advanced on the vaccine, we think that sometime in the very near future we’ll have it. I would say- I think I can say- years ahead of schedule of what it would be if it were an administration other than this one.”

There is a race to get a functional vaccine ready for Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval. At present three drug manufacturers are backed by the U.S. in late-stage testing for potential vaccines. Whichever is authorized by the FDA, medical experts warn it will likely be in short supply once it’s released.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Walk to End Alzheimer’s goes virtual; How you can join

Updated: 54 minutes ago
Walk to end Alzheimer's goes virtual in a pandemic.

News

East Lansing football game cancelled after a Portage Central coach tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
East Lansing High School is a team many fans are eager to see on the field, with two of their players are already committed to play college football.

News

Drop boxes installed in Lansing to help collect ballots

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Around Lansing, voters will have more options than many for dropping off ballots.

News

Michigan’s Health insurers agree to free COVID-19 testing, treatment through 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
“Ensuring access to appropriate testing and medical treatment without financial concern is an important part of fighting this virus.”

Latest News

News

Study reveals winners and losers in COVID-19 economic recovery

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Michigan saw the second largest uptick in consumer spending overall.

News

Marijuana lockboxes now available at the Barry-Eaton District Health Department

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
While they will not be collecting information from those who take a lock box, they do ask that only one is taken per household.

News

Parent reacts to LSD’s decision to postpone fall sports

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
They are urging the board to reconsider their decision to postpone extracurricular activities this fall.

News

Movie night to happen at Cooley Law Stadium

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
On Friday, there will be a movie night held at Cooley Law Stadium. The movie being shown will be ‘Black Panther’.

News

MSU football coach Mel Tucker speaks on return of football

Updated: 18 hours ago
Community members and fans alike are just getting used to the idea that Big Ten football is back.

VOD Recordings

Waverly pushes back in-person learning

Updated: 18 hours ago
Waverly pushes back in-person learning