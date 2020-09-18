President Trump says COVID-19 vaccine will be ready by year’s end

WASHINGTON D.C. (WILX) - Friday President Donald Trump said that the U.S. will manufacture enough coronavirus vaccine doses for every American by April. He added that he believes at least 100 million vaccine doses will be ready before the end of the year.

“Hundreds of millions of doses will be available every month and we expect to have enough vaccines for every American by April and again I’ll say even at that later stage, the delivery will go as fast as it comes,” Trump said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said earlier in the week that the U.S. would not start vaccinating people until November at the earliest, and that even that would be limited. Earliest estimates from the CDC for a widely available vaccine are for the summer or early fall of next year.

Trump said, “We are again very advanced on the vaccine, we think that sometime in the very near future we’ll have it. I would say- I think I can say- years ahead of schedule of what it would be if it were an administration other than this one.”

There is a race to get a functional vaccine ready for Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval. At present three drug manufacturers are backed by the U.S. in late-stage testing for potential vaccines. Whichever is authorized by the FDA, medical experts warn it will likely be in short supply once it’s released.

