Parent reacts to LSD’s decision to postpone fall sports

Parents are hoping LSD will reconsider.
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One parent expressed their frustration with the Lansing School District.

“Why is the Lansing School district the only district not allowing fall sports?” one parent asked.

They are urging the board to reconsider their decision to postpone extracurricular activities this fall.

“We as a district decided our young men and women are neither capable of following directions... or the Lansing School District doesn’t seem to us as parents, that they care enough to allow their children to have the same opportunities as all the other school districts,” said Melissa Rogers, a Lansing School District parent.

Rogers says it’s unfair that other school districts have the opportunity to play while their district doesn’t.

“The Michigan High School Athletic Association [has] given guidelines to follow to allow fall sports to be safely played,” Rogers said. “I was wondering as well as other parents if there’s going to be any reconsideration in allowing our students to play fall sports.”

Following Governor Whitmer’s executive order lifting restrictions to allow sports, MHSAA is allowing the fall football season

The board couldn’t respond to public comment right away. Vice President Rachel Willis says the district’s main concern is the safety of the students.

“Frankly, I’m grieved that other districts haven’t taken the same precaution that we have to protect the safety and well-being of our students,” said Willis.

