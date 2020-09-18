Movie night to happen at Cooley Law Stadium

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Friday, there will be a movie night held at Cooley Law Stadium. The movie being shown will be ‘Black Panther’.

The event is presented by LAFCU and the MLK Commission of Mid-Michigan. It will feature LAFCU Fireworks.

Guests are encouraged to show up at the event at 6:30 p.m. The movie is set to start at 7 p.m.

However, keep in mind that there is a 100-person max capacity due to COVID-19 concerns.

On Saturday, Sept. 19, a showing of ‘Coco’ is set for the same time. Accessible seating is available as well.

To purchase tickets, click here.

