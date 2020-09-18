Advertisement

Michigan’s Health insurers agree to free COVID-19 testing, treatment through 2020

(Lynne Sladky | AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Nearly all of Michigan’s health insurers have agreed to a proposal by Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS). They have agreed to waive all out-of-pocket costs for COVID-19 testing and treatments through the end of 2020, including copays, deductibles, and coinsurance. These agreements cover more than 92% of the commercial health insurance market in Michigan.

“Ensuring access to appropriate testing and medical treatment without financial concern is an important part of fighting this virus,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “We’re continuing to work around the clock to slow the spread of this virus and keep people healthy, and I am thankful that Michigan’s health insurers have continued to step up to do their part.”

At least through year’s end, consumers with these health plans will not be charged cost-sharing for medically appropriate COVID-19-related medical treatment. Primary care visits, diagnostic testing, emergency room visits, ambulance services, and U.S. Food and Drug Administration-approved medications and vaccines (when they become available) are all included.

DIFS Director Anita Fox said, “Eliminating financial barriers to testing and treatment will ensure that Michiganders can focus on getting appropriate care, instead of worrying about how they are going to pay COVID-19-related medical bills.”

The insurers who have agreed to waive cost-sharing are:

  • Aetna Better Health of Michigan
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, Blue Care Network
  • HAP, Alliance Health
  • Humana
  • McLaren Health Plan
  • Meridian Health Plan
  • Molina Healthcare Michigan
  • Paramount Care of Michigan
  • Physicians Health Plan (PHP)
  • Priority Health, Priority Health Insurance Co.
  • Total Health Care

More information is available on the state’s website.

