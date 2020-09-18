Advertisement

Marijuana lockboxes now available at the Barry-Eaton District Health Department

(Owen Kingsley)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HASTINGS, Mich. (WILX) - The Barry-Eaton District Health Department (BEDHD) is encouraging marijuana users to do so safely.

Recently BEDHD received funding from Michigan Licensing and Regulation Affairs (LARA) to launch a harm reduction campaign called Weed Facts, with the ultimate goal of encouraging safety before and during marijuana use.

As part of the campaign, BEDHD is providing lock boxes free of charge to encourage safe storage of marijuana products. Anyone interested in picking up a lock box can visit either the Hastings or Charlotte Environmental Health or Clinic offices. While they will not be collecting information from those who take a lock box, they do ask that only one is taken per household.

BEDHD is also encouraging those who would like help quitting marijuana to seek help from their local Community Mental Health Authority office. The Barry County office can be reached at (269) 948-8041 and the Eaton County office can be reached at (517) 346-8200.

