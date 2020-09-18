Advertisement

Lansing 5:01 hosts Garden Jam summer concert

A Lansing non-profit is putting on a free four day concert.
A Lansing non-profit is putting on a free four day concert.
By Christiana Ford
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX)- A Lansing non-profit is putting on a free four-day concert in the middle of a pandemic to showcase the city, its art, and culture.

Lansing 5:01 started five years ago to connect and attract young professionals to the community.

When their traditional summer concert series was cancelled because of the pandemic, they knew they wanted to come up with a safe alternative.

“Over the last couple months, we worked really hard to try to figure out how could we convene and put together an event that was safe and in strict adherence with all the municipal, statewide guidelines that felt really safe to everyone but also still allowed folks to take in an outdoor concert with beautiful music and a beautiful setting,” said Executive Director Chris Sells.

They decided on a “Garden Jam” at the Cooley Gardens featuring artists from different genres each night.

“We always try to activate unique spaces and we’re all about placemaking and trying to activate unique environments or venues that maybe haven’t been used in kind of unique ways,” said Sells.

Once they knew they could continue planning, he says the choice was simple.

“Folks could come in kind of in a smaller captive audience but we could still get in multiple groups each night,” said Sells. “Doing something in a pandemic, it’s obviously unprecedented in a lot of ways and we still wanted to be figuring out a way where we could bring together people and allow them to enjoy some of the best parts of Lansing and performing arts. But, doing it in a safe manner,” said Sells.

Masks will be required unless people are sitting at individual tables. The space is limited to 100 people due to Ingham County gathering guidelines.

“We believe that this is truly a safe event. We have sanitizing tables throughout where folks can grab hand sanitizer. We between each concert event have a team of volunteers go through and wipe down every single table,” said Sells.

To learn more about Lansing 5:01 or to snag a ticket to Garden Jam, click here.

