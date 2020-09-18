Advertisement

Judge: Michigan must count absentee ballots that arrive late

(WBAY)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A judge on Friday cleared the way for more absentee ballots to be counted in Michigan, saying envelopes postmarked by the eve of the Nov. 3 election are eligible, even if they show up days later.

The decision is significant in a state that is anticipating waves of absentee ballots this fall; about 2.3 million have already been requested. For absentee ballots to be counted, Michigan law requires them to be received by the time polls close on Election Day.

Court of Claims Judge Cynthia Stephens said there’s a crucial need for flexibility in November, especially after more than 6,400 ballots were disqualified in the state’s August primary election.

“The evidence in this case stands uncontroverted and establishes that the mail system is currently fraught with delays and uncertainty in light of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Stephens said.

An absentee ballot can be counted if postmarked by Nov. 2 and received within 14 days after the election, said Stephens, who noted that it can take two weeks to certify Michigan election results anyway.

The judge’s order could cause a delay in declaring winners in some races. President Donald Trump won Michigan by only 10,000 votes in 2016.

The state doesn’t plan to appeal Stephens' decision or a ruling from a different judge about driving voters to polling places, said Ryan Jarvi, a spokesman for Attorney General Dana Nessel, a Democrat.

“With the November election quickly approaching, voters and local clerks need certainty — and these decisions provide that,” Jarvi said.

The state’s top election official, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, also a Democrat, had been urging the Republican-controlled Legislature to allow the counting of absentee ballots that arrive two days after the election.

She didn’t criticize the court ruling, though she was a defendant in the lawsuit. Benson’s advice to voters: Don’t hold an absentee ballot until the last minute.

“No eligible voter should be disenfranchised through no fault of their own for exercising their right to vote by mail,” she said.

Separately, a federal judge on Thursday blocked Michigan’s longstanding ban on transporting voters to the polls.

It’s a misdemeanor to hire drivers to take voters to polling places unless they’re unable to walk. Michigan was the only state where ride-hailing company Uber did not offer discounted rides to the polls on Election Day in November 2018, according to the lawsuit.

U.S. District Judge Stephanie Dawkins Davis suspended enforcement of the law. A form of the ban has been on the books since 1895.

“Congress implemented a statutory scheme and gave citizens the right to spend money on transporting voters to the polls,” Davis said.

The ban had been challenged by groups including Priorities USA, a liberal super PAC that has said it plans to spend millions mobilizing and turning out voters in the battleground state.

___

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum says to not flush ballots away

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
On Friday, Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum provided the following statement on felonious activity that was reported to her in Mason, Michigan

News

Suspect arraigned in Delta Township shooting

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Bond was set at $1 million.

News

BWL to close E. South Street for emergency boiler infrastructure project

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
The work is expected to be complete by Jan. 2021.

News

Lansing 5:01 hosts Garden Jam summer concert

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Christiana Ford
A Lansing non-profit is putting on a free four-day concert.

Latest News

News

Health officials confirm 695 new coronavirus cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
As of September 18, Michigan health officials have reported 695 new confirmed cases of coronavirus with 6 deaths.

News

President Trump says COVID-19 vaccine will be ready by year’s end

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
He added that he believes at least 100 million vaccine doses will be ready before the end of the year.

News

Walk to End Alzheimer’s goes virtual; How you can join

Updated: 2 hours ago
Walk to end Alzheimer's goes virtual in a pandemic.

News

East Lansing football game cancelled after a Portage Central coach tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
East Lansing High School is a team many fans are eager to see on the field, with two of their players are already committed to play college football.

News

Drop boxes installed in Lansing to help collect ballots

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Around Lansing, voters will have more options than many for dropping off ballots.

News

Michigan’s Health insurers agree to free COVID-19 testing, treatment through 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
“Ensuring access to appropriate testing and medical treatment without financial concern is an important part of fighting this virus.”