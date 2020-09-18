Jackson County schools taking precautions for two health concerns at football games

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - While football is back in Mid-Michigan, the stands are going to look a lot different.

Only two fans per player are allowed at high school sporting events in Michigan this fall to limit the spread of COVID-19.

“It’s definitely not your traditional ticket booth, everyone welcome, which is a change for us. We have a list down the person on who is allowed to come in,” said Michigan Center Public Schools superintendent Brady Cook.

Cook said the district is prepared to enforce the new rules so kids can continue to have a season.

“If we see people aren’t following the mask order, if we have people who are on our premises who aren’t supposed to be here, we will stop playing and we won’t continue to play until they follow precautions we lay out,” he said.

Coronavirus isn’t the only disease Jackson County health leaders are worried about.

There are now two confirmed cases of Eastern Equine Encephalitis found in horses in the eastern part of the county.

“Two at the same time. Yeah, it certainly presents some challenges, but we are armed with those messages and prevention measures and what we can tell the public. What can we do to reassure them that your life doesn’t have to stop right now,” said Rashmi Travis, Jackson County Health Officer.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services does spray for mosquitoes to cut the spread of the EEE to humans.

However, Travis said that hasn’t happened in Jackson County yet.

“It looks like the temperature isn’t really favorable to do that. It has to stay above 50 degrees in order for the product to be effective,” she said.

If you are going to a football game, the Jackson County Health Department wants you to make sure you have your mask and bug spray.

The health department also recommends schools postpone or adjust games times to reduce the risk of EEE.

Michigan Center’s game starts at 7 p.m. and will be livestreamed on the district’s Facebook page.

