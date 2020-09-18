Health officials confirm 695 new coronavirus cases

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As of September 18, Michigan health officials have reported 695 new confirmed cases of coronavirus with 6 deaths. The state totals now sit at 115,387 cases and 6,638 deaths.

Clinton County reports 535 cases and 13 deaths.

Eaton County reports 535 cases and 10 deaths.

Ingham County reports 3,021 cases and 45 deaths.

Jackson County reports 952 cases and 41 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 461 cases and 30 deaths.

These statistics are updated daily here.

