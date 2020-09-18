Fall weather, aerial treatment could fight mosquito disease

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan authorities say cooler temperatures expected this weekend should help control the spread of a mosquito-borne virus that has infected one person and 22 horses in 10 counties. Horses can be vaccinated for the disease, known as eastern equine encephalitis, but there is no equivalent for humans. Authorities said reducing exposure to mosquitoes is the best way of preventing human infection, including insect repellent and wearing long sleeves or pants outdoors. Michigan’s Department of Health and Human Services also has used aerial spray treatment across more than 226,000 acres to help prevent spread of the disease, including 69,000 acres treated on Thursday.

