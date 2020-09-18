Advertisement

East Lansing football game cancelled after a Portage Central coach tests positive for COVID-19

By Jake Draugelis
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The first game of the season for East Lansing High School is cancelled. The Trojans were scheduled for an away game with Portage Central but those plans were abruptly halted when a coach at Portage Central tested positive for COVID-19.

The non-conference game would have started at 7:00 p.m. but the team will instead have another week to prepare for their new opening game at River Rouge.

East Lansing High School is a team many fans are eager to see on the field, with two of their players are already committed to play college football. Wide receiver Andrel Anthony will join U of M next year, while offensive lineman Ethan Boyd will go to Michigan State.

