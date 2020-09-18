Drop boxes installed in Lansing to help collect ballots

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With over two million votes in Michigan anticipated to be submitted via mail-in ballot, county clerks are having to make adjustments to account for the volume.

Around Lansing, voters will have more options than many for dropping off ballots. The Public Service Department has begun installing Election Drop Boxes throughout the City. The boxes will allow Lansing City Voters to drop off ballots, voter registration forms and absentee applications.

The first one is already done at the Alfreda Schmidt South Side Community Center where, a ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at 12:30 pm on Tuesday, September 22. By Friday, Sept. 25, the additional Election Drop Boxes will be installed and checked every day the Clerk’s Office is open.

To find the Election drop box closest to you, the cit has provided an interactive map.

