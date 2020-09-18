BWL to close E. South Street for emergency boiler infrastructure project

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Lansing Public Service Department announced that the Lansing Board of Water & Light (BWL) will be closing E. South Street, from Washington Avenue to Platt Street, for an emergency boiler infrastructure project starting Sept. 21. The work is expected to be complete by Jan. 2021.

Here are the following detours:

Eastbound Detour:

South on S. Washington Avenue

East on Baker Street

North on S. Cedar Street

East on Elm Street

South on Beech Street back to E. South Street

Westbound Detour:

North on Beech Street

West on Elm Street

South on S. Cedar Street

West on Baker Street

North on S. Washington Avenue back to E. South Street

Access to local businesses and residences will be maintained.

