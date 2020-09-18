BWL to close E. South Street for emergency boiler infrastructure project
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Lansing Public Service Department announced that the Lansing Board of Water & Light (BWL) will be closing E. South Street, from Washington Avenue to Platt Street, for an emergency boiler infrastructure project starting Sept. 21. The work is expected to be complete by Jan. 2021.
Here are the following detours:
Eastbound Detour:
- South on S. Washington Avenue
- East on Baker Street
- North on S. Cedar Street
- East on Elm Street
- South on Beech Street back to E. South Street
Westbound Detour:
- North on Beech Street
- West on Elm Street
- South on S. Cedar Street
- West on Baker Street
- North on S. Washington Avenue back to E. South Street
Access to local businesses and residences will be maintained.
