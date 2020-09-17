Advertisement

Whitmer Clarifies Big Ten Face Shield Issue

In this Aug. 31, 2019, file photo, the Big Ten logo is displayed on the field before an NCAA college football game between Iowa and Miami of Ohio in Iowa City, Iowa. Big Ten presidents voted 11-3 to postpone the football season until spring, bringing some clarity to a key question raised in a lawsuit brought by a group of Nebraska football players. The vote breakdown was revealed Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, in the Big Ten's court filing in response to the lawsuit.
In this Aug. 31, 2019, file photo, the Big Ten logo is displayed on the field before an NCAA college football game between Iowa and Miami of Ohio in Iowa City, Iowa. Big Ten presidents voted 11-3 to postpone the football season until spring, bringing some clarity to a key question raised in a lawsuit brought by a group of Nebraska football players. The vote breakdown was revealed Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, in the Big Ten's court filing in response to the lawsuit.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-UNDATED (AP) - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office says her requirement that athletes wear masks applies to Big Ten football in Michigan, but a face shield will suffice for players and the administration is open to potentially changing the order.

Her office said it will talk to the conference about the mandate, which covers organized sports in which athletes cannot keep distance “except for occasional and fleeting moments.” The state measure exempts professional sports and amateur sports like tennis, golf, cross country, baseball and softball.

The Big Ten announced Wednesday it plans to open its football season the weekend of Oct. 23-24, reversing a decision to push fall sports to the spring in the name of player safety during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Democratic governor’s order covers both training and competition.

Latest News

Sports

Various News Items From the NCAA

Updated: 22 minutes ago
Fewer Teams Will Be Involved

Sports

Chiefs Fan Tests Positive

Updated: 39 minutes ago
He attended the opening game

Sports

Game Six At Hand in NHL East

Updated: 42 minutes ago
Dallas Awaits This Series Winner

Sports

Thomas Off to Good Start at U. S. Open

Updated: 46 minutes ago
He shot a five under par 65

Latest News

Sports

Michigan State University bans tailgates on campus as Big Ten football returns

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 5:56 PM EDT
|
By Maureen Halliday
Ingham County is preparing to implement citations to those who don’t follow the safety ordinance.

Sports

Big Ten votes to reinstate football season

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 9:37 AM EDT
|
By Julie Williams and Spencer Soicher
The season will start Oct. 23- 24 and will include daily COVID-19 testing.

Sports

Is a Big Ten Decision Looming?

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 8:08 AM EDT
No announcement has come from the Big Ten yet, but is one on the horizon? Spencer Soicher is at Spartan Stadium with the latest details.

National

School leader: Big Ten football on hold until questions answered

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 3:43 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The University of Wisconsin chancellor says Big Ten football will remain on hold until there are answers to questions about COVID-19 testing and tracing, along with possible long-term heart issues related to the coronavirus.

National

Nebraska University president discussing Big Ten announcement on a hot mic

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 3:43 PM EDT
|
Nebraska University president discussing Big Ten announcement on a hot mic

Sports

How sports fans can watch MHSAA games outside of the stadiums

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 5:13 PM EDT
|
By Kellan Buddy and Jake Draugelis
There are high school sports fans who currently have understandable reservations about attending MHSAA games in person.