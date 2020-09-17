Advertisement

Waverly Schools will extend on online learning to Nov.6

By Jeffrey Zide
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Waverly schools will extend their online learning to Nov. 6. The decision was made based on Eaton and Ingham county COVID-19 numbers, according to a letter sent out to parents, by Kelly Blake, Superintendent of Waverly schools.

The letter also said that Waverly would send out parental surveys that will ask parents if they’d allow their children to return to face-to-face learning, if Waverly believes it’s safe or if they’d still prefer online learning.

