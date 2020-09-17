Advertisement

Various News Items From the NCAA

The NCAA has released its latest guidance to help member schools navigate competition during the pandemic.
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
-INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - National tournaments will have fewer teams and fewer sites for preliminary rounds under the NCAA Division I Council’s proposal for fall sports that were pushed to the spring because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The council approved recommendations from the spring sports' competition committees on Wednesday and will forward them to the Division I Board of Governors for approval.

For team sports, the field for national tournaments will be reduced to 75% of the normal number of teams. The Board of Governors has directed that the number of preliminary-round sites be reduced to support health and safety and operational management of the championships this spring.

