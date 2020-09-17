U-Michigan governing board backs President Mark Schlissel

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) - The governing board at the University of Michigan is expressing support for President Mark Schlissel, two days after he said trust in his leadership has slipped on campus. Denise Ilitch, chairwoman of the Board of Regents, says the board supports Schlissel and his administration during a time of “tremendous challenges.” Schlissel has been criticized for the university’s response to the coronavirus. Separately, the school sued to try to stop a strike by graduate-student instructors. A vote by faculty also revealed disappointment with Schlissel.

