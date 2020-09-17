President Trump accuses Michigan Secretary of State of purposely misprinting ballots

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday President Donald Trump accused Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson of intentionally misprinting ballots that were recently sent to voters living abroad or in the military. The ballots did not include Vice President Mike Pence as Trump’s running mate, but instead listed Jeremy Cohen, who is Libertarian party nominee Jo Jorgensen’s running mate.

Trump made the accusation via Twitter.

The Democrat Trump Hater Secretary of State of Michigan, purposely misprinted Ballots for the Military, putting the wrong names on the Ballot, and actually listing a member of another party as a replacement for Vice President @Mike_Pence. Everybody is totally confused by their... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 17, 2020

Benson said that the error was caused by a computer glitch, and that her office had in fact notified clerks of the mistake and sent out corrected ballots. She replied to the President directly on Twitter.

Once again you're wrong. This was an unintended computer glitch that was caught & quickly corrected. Suggesting otherwise is false & misleading. Impacted voters immediately received an accurate ballot & guidance to ensure their vote counts. And my name, again, is @JocelynBenson. https://t.co/qmlPusZEwi — Jocelyn Benson (@JocelynBenson) September 17, 2020

The Michigan Department of State also released an official statement via spokesperson Jake Rollow.

Rollow said, “The President’s tweet is false and misleading. As we have explained, the incident was a result of a programmer error and a computer glitch that was caught within 90 minutes. Any clerks who downloaded the errored ballot were immediately notified and told how to remedy the situation. Any voters who may have received an incorrect ballot will receive a correct ballot and their vote will count. In the case that a voter returns both the incorrect and the corrected ballot, only the corrected ballot will be counted.”

Michigan has approximately 7.7 million registered voters, and there are expected to be around 3 million absentee ballots cast this year. The errors are estimated to have been printed on around 400 ballots.

