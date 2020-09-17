Suspect arrested in Lansing house fire that killed three

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police investigators along with Lansing Fire Department investigators identified a suspect related to the recent house fire that took the lives of three people.

The fire broke out at at 1450 Elizabeth St. in Lansing late at night on Sept. 3, and claimed the lives of 53-year-old Melissa Weston, eight-year-old Aston Griffin, and four-year-old Jessie Kline.

Police have identified a 21-year-old female as a suspect in the fire.

Completed investigative reports were recently submitted to the Ingham County Prosecutor (ICPO) for review on issuing criminal charges on the suspect. Wednesday ICPO formally charged the suspect in this case by issuing 6 Felony criminal charges. Subsequently the Lansing Police were advised of this information and located the suspect in Lansing’s South end.

The suspect was arrested without incident and transported to the Lansing Police Department Detention facility to await court arraignment.

