Sheriff shot in Washtenaw County

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -A gunman was found dead in his home after he shot a Washtenaw county sheriff.

The sheriff was responding to a call about feuding neighbors Wednesday when one of the homeowners pulled out a gun and shot him.

Neighbors were told to stay in their homes until the suspect was arrested.

The gunman’s body was found in the home later that night.

It’s still unknown how the man died.

Currently, the sheriff is stable.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.