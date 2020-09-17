Second amendment rally gathered outside state capitol building

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Armed 2nd amendment supporters gathered outside of Michigan’s capitol building in a demonstration involving openly carrying guns.

The demonstration came shortly after the Capitol Commission voted down a measure to ban carrying any firearms in the building itself, and voted down another measure to ban the open carrying of firearms.

According to a Lieutenant from the Michigan State Police, at the height of the rally there were anywhere between 400 and 500 people in attendance.

