NCAA sets start date for college basketball

(WTOK)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 9:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The NCAA has determined November 25 to be the start date for the college basketball season.

Michigan State University Head Basketball Coach Tom Izzo provided the following statement via text:

“It’s a bit of a later start than we’ve had in the past, but I think we have had time to look at things and that we will be able to put a schedule together that includes our great non-conference games and the Big Ten," said Izzo.

Even though the season will look completely different this year due to COVID-19, Izzo has a positive outlook.

“We will continue to follow all safety protocols that we have in place so that we can ensure a safe and healthy return to play,” he adds.

He sees this as a “great day for players, coaches, and fans of college basketball."

