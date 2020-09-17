MSU student who had COVID-19 reacts to Big Ten announcement

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University student Mark Hall contracted COVID-19 a couple of months back and almost lost his dad to the virus. Hall says after having the virus, he is disappointed with the Big Ten’s decision to have a football season.

“I saw it, I felt it. I felt the emotional toll and the physical toll so I’m taking it a lot more [seriously] now,” he said.

This is why Hall believes the return of the Big Ten football season is a bad idea.

“For me personally, it’s just not worth it. Before my experience I definitely would have been like...' yeah let’s just do it like maybe it won’t be that bad.' But after my experience, I would say no.”

On Wednesday, the Big Ten Council Presidents voted to resume the season in mid-October. Hall feels the season should hold off a little longer for the safety of the university.

“Like, it’s much more important. We can miss a year, we can wait. Football will always be there. Basketball will always be there. Sports will be there. We can come back to it when the time is right,” he said.

Michigan State University says they will not allow tailgating on campus during the season. Hall says he’s unsure people will follow the rules.

“If we can’t get people when they’re coherent and sober and nothing going on to abide by rules and regulations. Do they really think drunk college students and family members are going to really adhere to everything?” he asks.

MSU Athletic Director Bill Beekman says all student-athletes and anyone who may be around the football team will be practicing all safety protocols.

“You know some of our student-athletes who have tested positive recently weren’t at events that were 100 people at a bar. It was 3 or 4 friends getting together at an apartment to play cards. But, even those seemingly innocent things can pass the virus so... and I think frankly that’s a message for everybody in our community. We need to be responsible,” said AD Bill Beekman.

Beekman says they will only be able to have games if everyone follows proper safety practices.

The football season is set to start the weekend of Oct. 23.

