MSU football coach Mel Tucker speaks on return of football

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Community members and fans alike are just getting used to the idea that Big Ten football is back.

But, the players have been preparing to play for weeks after the season was initially postponed until spring. MSU Head Coach Mel Tucker had a lot to say about the new upcoming season.

The MSU football team is awaiting its revised schedule for the new fall season due to begin October 23-24. All the Big Ten teams are expected to prepare for five weeks-including Coach Tucker.

“We had been working out and we were in good shape and we are in good shape. We got the announcement on a Tuesday. The season was off and we were back in the weight room the next morning," said Tucker. "We’ll be ready and we’re excited and we can’t wait to get back and will have started camp.”

