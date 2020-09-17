Advertisement

MSU athlete has mixed emotions on Big Ten conference decision

By Rachel Sweet
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 10:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One MSU athlete has mixed feelings about getting back on the field. News 10 talked to a soccer player Farai Mutatu about it Wednesday night.

“You know, I’d say I’m a little bit of everything. I’m excited to maybe have a little bit of normalcy and have sports back. But I’m also a little nervous just knowing that you know, we’re still in the middle of a pandemic," said Mutatu.

"I think the biggest thing is for people’s safety. Always leave the best-case scenario for us to have sports and also for people to be as safe as possible,” added Mutatu.

He says his soccer coaches will probably follow the same rules as football.

As of right now, there is no announcement on when other Big Ten Sports will begin-including soccer.

