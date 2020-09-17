Michigan legislature working to protect businesses from COVID-19 lawsuits

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan lawmakers are looking to help protect businesses from potential COVID-19 exposure and product liability lawsuits.

As businesses have opened up, many have worried about potential lawsuits.

“Our members said straight away that they were really concerned about it being undefined in terms of what the liability risk is," said Brian Calley, President of the Small Business Association of Michigan.

Calley says lawsuits are extremely expensive and could put people out of business.

“Even when you win, you still lose because the time and expense of defending yourself. So that’s one thing to understand with small businesses they don’t have teams of lawyers at their beck and call,” said Calley.

To protect businesses, Michigan lawmakers are trying to pass legislation to create minimum requirements to sue. Rep. Thomas Albert (R-Kent County) is leading the charge.

“It’s kinda the Wild West. There’s not really any restrictions at all,” said Albert. “What we’re trying to do is just have some reasonable expectations going forward.”

Under the COVID-19 Response and Reopening Liability Assurance Act, a business would not be held liable unless alleged harm caused a person to be hospitalized for a least 24 hours or if a person became so sick they couldn’t work for fourteen days (not including the 14-day quarantine), or they died.

“What we don’t want to have happen is that everybody who is following the letter of the law, doing everything they can--We don’t want them to essentially be punished and lose everything despite the fact that they made all these investments and they’re taking this great interest in protecting people,” said Albert.

The law would make it so businesses following state and federal guidelines would be protected.

“It creates certainty where there is no certainty today. It says that as long as the businesses are following the rules they wouldn’t be subject for those lawsuits,” said Calley.

The Small Business Association of Michigan worked with lawmakers to push the legislation.

“People understand what the risks are. You can’t really miss it and so the idea that a business owner would be responsible for 100% of the risk really isn’t a reasonable proposition,” said Calley.

Right now, the bill is in the House Judiciary Committee. Albert says they are working with Democrats on changes.

“We’ve definitely made some meaningful changes to the bill, trying to get as much bipartisan support as we can,” said Albert.

