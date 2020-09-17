Advertisement

Michigan legislature working to protect businesses from COVID-19 lawsuits

As businesses have opened up, many have worried about potential lawsuits.
As businesses have opened up, many have worried about potential lawsuits.(WILX)
By Christiana Ford
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan lawmakers are looking to help protect businesses from potential COVID-19 exposure and product liability lawsuits.

As businesses have opened up, many have worried about potential lawsuits.

“Our members said straight away that they were really concerned about it being undefined in terms of what the liability risk is," said Brian Calley, President of the Small Business Association of Michigan.

Calley says lawsuits are extremely expensive and could put people out of business.

“Even when you win, you still lose because the time and expense of defending yourself. So that’s one thing to understand with small businesses they don’t have teams of lawyers at their beck and call,” said Calley.

To protect businesses, Michigan lawmakers are trying to pass legislation to create minimum requirements to sue. Rep. Thomas Albert (R-Kent County) is leading the charge.

“It’s kinda the Wild West. There’s not really any restrictions at all,” said Albert. “What we’re trying to do is just have some reasonable expectations going forward.”

Under the COVID-19 Response and Reopening Liability Assurance Act, a business would not be held liable unless alleged harm caused a person to be hospitalized for a least 24 hours or if a person became so sick they couldn’t work for fourteen days (not including the 14-day quarantine), or they died.

“What we don’t want to have happen is that everybody who is following the letter of the law, doing everything they can--We don’t want them to essentially be punished and lose everything despite the fact that they made all these investments and they’re taking this great interest in protecting people,” said Albert.

The law would make it so businesses following state and federal guidelines would be protected.

“It creates certainty where there is no certainty today. It says that as long as the businesses are following the rules they wouldn’t be subject for those lawsuits,” said Calley.

The Small Business Association of Michigan worked with lawmakers to push the legislation.

“People understand what the risks are. You can’t really miss it and so the idea that a business owner would be responsible for 100% of the risk really isn’t a reasonable proposition,” said Calley.

Right now, the bill is in the House Judiciary Committee. Albert says they are working with Democrats on changes.

“We’ve definitely made some meaningful changes to the bill, trying to get as much bipartisan support as we can,” said Albert.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

High school football is back, but games will be quieter this year

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Nicole Buchmann
“A lot of worrying. A lot of anxiety about what was going to happen.”

News

Jackson County recommends outdoor activities be canceled due to EEE discovery

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
In addition to adding to the block scheduled for aerial spraying, the county is now recommending all outdoor activities planned for Thursday evening be cancelled.

News

Gov. Whitmer says mask order applies to Big Ten, but that could change

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
The executive order currently exempts professional sports and amateur sports like tennis, golf, cross country, baseball and softball.

News

UPDATE: Second EEE case found in Jackson, aerial treatments continue

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
After the six additional horse cases of Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) have been confirmed, an aerial treatment is slated to continue on Thursday evening.

Latest News

News

Health officials confirm 829 new coronavirus cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
As of September 17, Michigan health officials have reported 829 new confirmed cases of coronavirus with 9 deaths.

News

President Trump accuses Michigan Secretary of State of purposely misprinting ballots

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Trump made the accusation via Twitter.

News

Second amendment rally gathered outside state capitol building

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
The demonstration came shortly after the Capitol Commission voted down a measure to ban carrying any firearms in the building.

News

Suspect identified in Lansing house fire that killed three

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Police have identified a 21-year-old female as a suspect in the fire.

News

Waverly Schools will extend on online learning to Nov.6

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
he decision was made based on Eaton and Ingham county COVID-19 numbers.

News

Fake tax collection letters are trying to steal from Michiganders

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
The letters appear credible to the taxpayer because they use specific personal facts.